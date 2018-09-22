Predators' Kevin Fiala: Expectations high following huge preseason game
Fiala worked on his conditioning over the summer and practiced his shot every day, with an eye towards improving his offensive totals this season, reports Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
With five points in Monday's preseason contest against the Panthers (1 goal, 4 assists), it would appear that Fiala's hard work during the offseason is about to pay off. The 22-year-old Swede recorded a career-high 23 goals and 48 points last season, but says he's aiming even higher this season. Expected to resume his role on the Preds' second line with Kyle Turris and Craig Smith, Fiala could be primed for another step forward this year, if Monday's game was any indication. Don't be afraid to grab him in the middle rounds of your draft as a 50-point scorer with plenty of upside.
