Fiala opened the scoring on the power play and added the shootout winner Saturday against the Ducks.

Fiala was credited with six shots on goal and he found the back of the net for the first time in six contests. The 21-year-old has put up 15 points through 25 contests and is proving to be a reliable fantasy winger. He's locked into a top-six role and seeing power-play time, so there's no reason he can't keep producing at this rate. Get him in your lineup.