Lankinen signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Predators on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Lankinen drew into 32 games with the Blackhawks last season, going 8-15-6 while posting a sub-par 3.50 GAA and .891 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder should probably be considered the favorite to win Nashville's backup job behind Juuse Saros, and he should perform better behind a Predators defense that is far better than Chicago's.