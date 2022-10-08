Lankinen will start Saturday against San Jose, Gentry Estes of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Lankinen will get the second half of Nashville's back-to-back situation after Pekka Rinne played in Friday's season-opening win over the Sharks. The two teams kicked off the 2022-23 campaign in Prague as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. This will be Lankinen's first start as a member of the Predators after playing the past two years with the Blackhawks.