Sherwood (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will miss Friday's game against Carolina.
Sherwood has just one assist over his last nine games. It seems like he's dealing with a fairly minor injury, so he could return as early as Saturday against Washington. He has five goals and 11 points through 29 games this season.
