Evangelista scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old winger got sprung for a partial breakaway early in the third period and fired a perfect shot off the crossbar to beat Daniil Tarasov and break a 1-1 tie. Evangelista is up to 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) over 63 games in his first full NHL season, but rather than hit a wall he's picked up the pace of late with four goals and seven points in the last 11 contests.