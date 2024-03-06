Evangelista logged an assist and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

After being a game-time decision (illness), Slafkovsky was in his regular spot on the third line being centered by Thomas Novak. Evangelista finished with an assist, one shot and a minus-1 rating in 13:51 of ice time. He has 28 points in 68 games played. The 22-year old winger is an intriguing young player with flashes of offensive potential. While his immediate fantasy value remains limited due to his third-line role and lack of consistent playing time, he is a player to keep an eye on especially if he starts to receive more power-play time.