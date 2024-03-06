Evangelista (illness) took warmups and is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Canadiens, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.
Evangelista missed practice Monday due to an illness, but it doesn't appear that he'll miss any game action. The 22-year-old will line up in his usual third-line role, while Denis Gurianov remains out of the lineup.
