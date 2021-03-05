Ekholm had a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Ekholm put together his third two-point game in the last four contests while leading the team with a plus-3 rating. His goal at 12:23 of the second period got the Predators on the board after trailing 3-0, and he also assisted on Filip Forsberg's goal in the final minute of the frame. The 30-year-old has racked up four six points with 18 shots during his current four-game run, and he's already halfway to the eight goals he scored in each of the previous two seasons.