Ekholm supplied an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Ekholm got the puck to Roman Josi, who delivered a highlight pass to Ryan Johansen for the first-period tally. In his last eight games, Ekholm has six assists, although he's gone minus-1 in that span. The Swede is up to 22 points, 94 shots on goal and 63 blocked shots through 39 games this season, putting him on pace for a second straight 40-point campaign.