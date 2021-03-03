Ekholm scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ekholm had the secondary helper on Calle Jarnkrok's power-play tally in the third period. Just 2:17 later, Ekholm tallied a goal of his own to get the Predators within one, but they couldn't tie the game. The 30-year-old defenseman has four points in three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The Swede is up to seven points, 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests overall. He may have been dropped in some fantasy pools when he got injured, but he's looking better since he returned, so check the waiver wire if you need help on the blue line.