The Predators placed Ekholm (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday.

Ekholm was labeled week-to-week by his coach John Hynes on Thursday, and this news will keep the blueliner out for at least a week. Ekholm has been solid this season on the back end, recording three assist while averaging 20:54 of ice time in 12 games this season. As long as the 30-year-old is sidlined, look for Mark Borowiecki and Matt Benning to enter the lineup in his stead.