Ekholm failed to crack the scoresheet for the fifth consecutive game in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

It's been a rough few weeks for Ekholm owners, as the 30-year-old Swedish blueliner has posted just three assists in his last 14 games. Now with just 17 points in 39 games with 10 left to play, Ekholm should just barely crack the 20-point mark this season, which is no doubt much less than what owners were hoping for. Keep in mind, however, that 21 points over 49 games equates roughly to about 35 games over a regular 82-game season, which is pretty much a standard level of output for Ekholm if you look at his past history.