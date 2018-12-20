Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Surprise scratch
Ekholm won't play Thursday against Philadelphia due to an illness, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
With Ekholm under the weather, Yannick Weber will draw into the lineup against the Flyers. The 28-year-old blueliner will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with the Bruins.
