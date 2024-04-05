McCarron scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

McCarron's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner. He has three goals and an assist over his last eight contests. McCarron has done well despite a bottom-six role this season, racking up 12 goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 134 hits, 52 blocked shots, 93 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 64 appearances.