McCarron registered an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Now with 21 points in 62 games (11G, 10A), McCarron has formed a solid checking unit along with linemates Cole Smith and Kiefer Sherwood. The trio has been a solid source of secondary scoring for the Preds this season, accounting for a combined 29 goals and 67 points.
