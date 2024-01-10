McCarron notched a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Anaheim.
McCarron is just four points shy of setting a new career-best through just 31 games this season, having tallied six goals and five assists. While the 28-year-old center's offensive output is certainly a positive for fantasy players, he probably shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, in his fourth-line role.
