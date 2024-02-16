McCarron inked a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension with Nashville on Friday.
McCarron will see a slight uptick in salary compared to his current $775,000 cap hit. The 28-year-old center needs just two more points to set a new personal best and could top the 20-point threshold for the first time in his seven-year NHL career.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Earns two assists Tuesday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Scores sixth goal of 2023-24•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pots fifth goal•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Two goals in win•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Scores first of the season•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Dishes out three hits in loss•