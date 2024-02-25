McCarron notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
McCarron has a helper in three of his last five games. He's been a lineup regular for most of the season, playing in a fourth-line role. The steady playing time has helped him earn a career-high 15 points through 46 appearances. The 28-year-old also has 99 hits, 77 PIM and 51 shots on net on the year.
