McCarron scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The 28-year-old tallied at 8:43 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. It was McCarron's first goal since Jan. 29, though the forward has four points over his last six outings. For the season, the fourth-liner has career highs in goals (eight), points (16), shots on net (55), PIM (77) and blocked shots (34) while adding a plus-2 rating and 100 hits through 47 appearances.