McCarron notched an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

McCarron's attempt was tipped in by Cole Smith late in the second period. This was McCarron's second helper in the last three games. The fourth-line hasn't been the steadiest scorer, producing 14 points over 44 appearances. He's added an element of grit for the Predators with 93 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-1 rating, and he's more or less been a regular in the lineup since November.