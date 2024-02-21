McCarron notched an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
McCarron's attempt was tipped in by Cole Smith late in the second period. This was McCarron's second helper in the last three games. The fourth-line hasn't been the steadiest scorer, producing 14 points over 44 appearances. He's added an element of grit for the Predators with 93 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-1 rating, and he's more or less been a regular in the lineup since November.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Secures two-year extension•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Earns two assists Tuesday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Scores sixth goal of 2023-24•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pots fifth goal•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Two goals in win•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Scores first of the season•