McCarron (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks and is questionable for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Russo relayed that McCarron was upended three times on one shift in the third period, which ultimately forced the forward out of the game. Nick Foligno (upper body) and Marcus Foligno (lower body) are also questionable for Saturday's game, so the Wild have several moving parts for the second half of their back-to-back. McCarron has been centering the second line of late, so Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman should receive increased responsibilities if McCarron is unavailable Saturday.