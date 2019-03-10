Predators' Mikael Granlund: Scores first goal with Preds

Granlund potted a goal in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Granlund has two points in four games since the trade on Feb. 25, as well as nine hits in that span. He only had 28 hits across 63 games with the Wild, so it's unlikely the skilled forward will keep up the physical pace. Granlund does have 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 67 appearances this year, and has been filled in for Filip Forsberg (upper body) on the top line in this contest.