Granlund provided a pair of assists and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Granlund has two goals and 11 assists during his 11-game point streak. The 32-year-old isn't slowing down despite seeing heavy minutes on the Sharks' top line. He's up to 12 goals, 46 helpers, 133 shots on net, 61 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 67 appearances this season.