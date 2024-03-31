Granlund scored a goal, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Granlund has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games, recording three goals and seven assists in that span. The 32-year-old put the Sharks ahead 2-0 in the second period. He's up to 12 goals, 50 points, 111 shots on net, 57 hits, 52 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 60 appearances. This is the fifth time in his career he's reached the 50-point threshold.