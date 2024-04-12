Granlund notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
Granlund extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist on Fabian Zetterlund's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Granlund has two goals and nine helpers during the streak. For the season, he's at 56 points, 129 shots on net, 60 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 66 appearances as one of the Sharks' most productive players.
