Granlund notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Granlund extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist on Fabian Zetterlund's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Granlund has two goals and nine helpers during the streak. For the season, he's at 56 points, 129 shots on net, 60 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 66 appearances as one of the Sharks' most productive players.