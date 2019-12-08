Predators' Mikael Granlund: Won't dress Saturday

Granlund (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Devils, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

It'll be a second straight absence for Granlund, as the forward remains unable to play because of a lower-body injury. The injury is not believed to be serious, so perhaps he'll be good to go Tuesday versus the Sharks. Kyle Turris will dress in Granlund's place Saturday.