Predators' Mike Fisher: Status remains unclear
Predators coach Peter Laviolette didn't have any new information on Fisher (undisclosed) as of Wednesday, the eve of Game 7 against the Jets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
It's not all that surprising that the Preds aren't disclosing information on Fisher since the club is notorious for not tipping its hand regarding player injuries, especially during the playoffs. The 37-year-old, who came out of retirement in an effort to help Nashville in these playoffs, has just one goal representing his point total through 12 postseason contests, though he is a physical presence (30 hits) who used to captain the Predators and that shouldn't be overlooked as they look to squeak past the Jets in Game 7 on Thursday.
