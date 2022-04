Cousins had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Blues.

Cousins got the Predators off to a good start by scoring the game's first goal less than five minutes in, but it was all Blues after that, as St. Louis potted the game's next seven goals. Luke Kunin ended the Blues' scoring streak in the second period, and Cousins assisted on that goal to earn his first multi-point performance in over a month.