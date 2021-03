Rinne saved 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Rinne gave up a pair of goals to Alex DeBrincat in the third period, but was otherwise effective in quieting the Blackhawks. The 38-year-old Rinne improved to 9-11-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 22 contests this season. It's unclear how long Juuse Saros (undisclosed) will be sidelined, but the crease will likely belong to Rinne during Saros' absence.