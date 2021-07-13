Rinne announced his retirement from professional hockey Tuesday.
The 38-year-old Finnish goaltender spent his entire 15-year career in Nashville, appearing in 683 games while posting a 369-213-75 record and 2.43 GAA and collecting 60 shutouts. A four-time All-Star, Rinne captured his lone Vezina Trophy in 2018 and was a finalist for the award in three other years. Rinne had transitioned into more of a part-time role in the past two seasons with the emergence of fellow countryman Juuse Saros, whom the Predators are expected to retain in restricted free agency this offseason.
