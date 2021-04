Rinne will be in goal for Saturday's home contest against the Lightning.

Rinne will make his first appearance since March 28 as Juuse Saros has handled most of the goaltending duties as of late. The 38-year-old is on a three-game winning streak dating back to March 15, allowing six goals on 92 shots during that span. That streak was started by a 38-save victory over the Lightning, breaking a three-game losing streak against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.