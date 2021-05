Rinne will start Monday's season finale against the Hurricanes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

This could be the last appearance of Rinne's season, and possibly career, as the Predators will ride starter Juuse Saros once the postseason begins. The 38-year-old Rinne has gone 9-12-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .902 save percentage this season. With Carolina resting a number of key regulars, this matchup should be less daunting than it appears on paper.