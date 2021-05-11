Rinne posted a 30-save shutout in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Rinne was excellent in Monday's regular-season finale, notching his second shutout of the year and the 60th of his career. The 38-year-old netminder finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 10-12-1 record, a 2.84 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 24 games. Juuse Saros is expected to be the starting goalie in the Predators' first-round playoff series against the Hurricanes, but Rinne offers a veteran option as backup should his fellow Finn falter.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Possible final appearance Monday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Three-game win streak ends•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Allows two goals in win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start Sunday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Collects shootout win•