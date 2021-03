Rinne will patrol the crease for Sunday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has watched from the bench for the last three games but will look to win his third straight start. The 38-year-old has struggled to the tune of a 3.73 GAA and .885 save percentage in nine March appearances. He last faced Chicago on Jan. 26, allowing two goals on 20 shots in the victory.