Rinne turned aside 31 of 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

It was a tough-luck loss for Rinne, who performed well enough to earn No. 3 star honors but saw his three-game winning streak come to a halt. The 38-year-old dropped to 9-12-1 on the year with a 2.97 GAA and .902 save percentage.