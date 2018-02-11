Predators' Pekka Rinne: Brilliant in Saturday's shootout win

Rinne stopped 47 of 49 shots, and all three attempts in the shootout, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

He stole this one for the Preds, turning aside 10 shots in overtime alone before stoning Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty in the shootout. The 47 saves were a season high for Rinne, who's now won nine of his last 10 starts and hasn't lost in regulation in over a month. If he stays locked in down the stretch, the 35-year-old could finally be rewarded with the first Vezina Trophy in his stellar career.