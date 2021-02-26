Rinne surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Rinne blanked the Red Wings on Tuesday, but they came back with a vengeance in the rematch. The hard loss dropped Rinne's record to 5-6-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 12 appearances this year. The Predators are set to host the Blue Jackets on Saturday and Sunday, which likely means Rinne will split the back-to-back set with Juuse Saros.