Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets start Thursday

Rinne will be in net for Nashville's contest against the Coyotes on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

No surprise here, as Rinne has been out of action since Jan. 9 just before his team's bye week. The 35-year-old goaltender is in the midst of another great season with a .925 save percentage and 2.43 GAA to go along with his 21-8-3 record. As always, Rinne is a must-start in all formats.