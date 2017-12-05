Predators' Pekka Rinne: Likely starter against Boston

Rinne led the Predators onto the ice and will likely be the starter at home against the Bruins on Monday.

Rinne is killing it this year with a 2.35 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He's also picked up the win in 10 of his last 12 games, and the Predators are 10-2-1 at home this year. The Bruins, meanwhile, are 5-4-2 on the road, and they are also 25th in goals per game.