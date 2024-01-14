Tomasino logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Tomasino has three points over his last five contests, and he's been in the lineup for each of the last 14 games. The 22-year-old was a frequent healthy scratch early on, but he has a leg up on Cody Glass and Kiefer Sherwood at this point in the campaign. Tomasino is at 17 points, 56 shots on net, 25 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 35 outings overall, one point shy of matching his production from 31 contests last season.