Tomasino found the back of the net in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.
Tomasino earned his first tally and second point in seven appearances this season. The 22-year-old has been a healthy scratch in six of Nashville's last nine contests, so his fantasy value is minimal at this time. Perhaps his goal Thursday will at least motivate the Predators to keep him in the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona.
