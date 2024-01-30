Tomasino recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Tomasino set up Michael McCarron's opening goal in the first period before extending Nashville's lead to 2-0 later in the frame, powering past the Senators' defense before beating Mads Sogaard with a wrister. It's just the second multi-point game of the year for Tomasino, who'd been a healthy scratch in the Predators' last two contests. Overall, he's up to 13 goals and 19 assists through 39 games this season.