Tomasino scored two goals Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Flyers.

It was Tomasino's first career multi-goal game. And his second goal was pure skill -- he took a quick pass and ripped a shot roof over Samuel Ersson's blocker shoulder. The goal stood as the winner. It took Tomasino 23 games to get his first goal and now he has two in one contest and three in his last three games. And four points (three goals, one assist) in his last four games. Tomasino has been slow to develop and is behind his pace from last season. But he bears watching to see if this little run boosts his confidence.