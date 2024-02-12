Tomasino was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Tomasino has generated seven goals, 20 points and 62 shots on net over 41 NHL appearances this season. Nashville also recalled forwards Egor Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski on Monday.
