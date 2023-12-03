Tomasino notched an assist for the sixth time in eight games in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Despite playing mostly on the Preds' fourth line, Tomasino has a nice little hot streak going right now, and he's even seeing some time on the second power-play unit where he's averaging two minutes per game. The 22-year-old Mississauga native makes for a nice waiver-wire pickup candidate in deeper leagues at the moment.
