Tomasino notched an assist for the sixth time in eight games in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Despite playing mostly on the Preds' fourth line, Tomasino has a nice little hot streak going right now, and he's even seeing some time on the second power-play unit where he's averaging two minutes per game. The 22-year-old Mississauga native makes for a nice waiver-wire pickup candidate in deeper leagues at the moment.