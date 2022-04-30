Tomasino recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

The assist was Tomasino's third in the last five games of the regular season. The rookie forward has continued to see bottom-six minutes despite being listed on the first line late in the campaign. He was a regular presence in the lineup as a 20-year-old, posting a solid 32 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-2 rating with some power-play time.