Josi posted three assists, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Two of Josi's helpers came on the power play. The defenseman has four goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. Josi continues to be a huge scoring threat from the blue line with 19 goals, 57 helpers, 236 shots on net, 129 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 73 appearances. He sits third in scoring among NHL defensemen, trailing only Quinn Hughes (81 points) and Cale Makar (78 points).