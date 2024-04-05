Josi scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Josi opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the game with his 20th tally of the year. He leads all NHL blueliners in goals, one ahead of Cale Makar and MacKenzie Weegar. Over his last 11 outings, Josi has five goals, 10 assists and 25 blocked shots. The star defenseman is at 77 points, 248 shots on net, 139 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 76 contests overall.