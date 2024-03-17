Josi scored two goals on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The Predators' captain again came up big, scoring a go-ahead marker on the power play and an even-strength insurance goal in the third period. Over his last 10 outings, the 33-year-old has six goals and 14 points. Josi is up to 17 goals, 67 points, 218 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 68 appearances. He had 18 goals and 59 points in 67 outings a year ago, but he's now pushing to reach the 80-point mark for the second time in his career.